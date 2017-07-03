Front Burner: Coconut Brittle Takes Top Prize at Fancy Food Show
The Specialty Food Association named a product of the year for the first time at its summer show, held last week at the Javits Convention Center. Coconut Cashew Crunch Chocolate Drizzle, a rather simple but alluring brittle from Anastasia Confections, won the prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Bob53
|1,553,423
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,897
|Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|hail satan
|4,895
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|zazz
|98,429
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,214
|VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15)
|Mon
|algernon-colin007
|3
|Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to
|Jun 30
|Threat to USA fre...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC