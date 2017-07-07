FDLE Orlando agent Danny Banks to run for Orange County sheriff
Orlando Police Chief John Mina, FDLE Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks and former Sheriff's Office Lt. Spike Hopkins are considering runs for sheriff if Jerry Demings leaves to run for Orange County mayor.
