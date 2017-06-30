ComforceHealth is Exhibiting at FHIMA...

ComforceHealth is Exhibiting at FHIMA's Annual Convention

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: World News Report

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComforceHealth will be exhibiting at the Florida Health Information Management Association's Annual Convention. The convention will be held at the Hyatt Grand Cypress Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 37 min Grey Ghost 1,555,548
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 5 hr Murphey_Law 513,222
Want to move but have little money (Oct '12) 5 hr Lilac St Cyr 20
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 14 hr zazz 98,437
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Too Funny 63,904
News Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07) Jul 4 hail satan 4,895
VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15) Jul 3 algernon-colin007 3
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 282,318,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC