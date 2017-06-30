Central Florida awaits the patriotic ...

Central Florida awaits the patriotic booms of Monday's Altamonte Springs fireworks show

A handful of workers labored on a barge Sunday moored at the waterfront of Cranes Roost Park, making final preparations for the annual Red, Hot & Boom celebration. Come Monday, about 200,000 are expected to flood the park for the area's largest Independence Day bashes, capped off by a massive fireworks show of 15,000 explosives.

