X-ray machine, 50,000 chairs can be yours at Orange surplus warehouse
If you're in the market for a massive X-ray machine, a vintage baseball scoreboard or 50,000 chairs, then Orange County might have a deal for you. A 100,000-plus square-foot warehouse in south Orange County is the ultimate destination for all surplus county equipment, from desks and chairs to laptops and hard drives to tractors and boats - not to mention tens of thousands of boxes of files from every department, piled on shelves reaching 22 feet high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|weaponX
|1,539,055
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|52 min
|Eagle 12
|565
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|zazz
|98,405
|Buy Topsoil or Fill Dirt in Orlando / Central F... (May '07)
|Sat
|victor
|7
|Bruce Rynearson
|Sat
|Kirby
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|Jun 1
|Murph
|73,768
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC