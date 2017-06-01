X-ray machine, 50,000 chairs can be y...

X-ray machine, 50,000 chairs can be yours at Orange surplus warehouse

If you're in the market for a massive X-ray machine, a vintage baseball scoreboard or 50,000 chairs, then Orange County might have a deal for you. A 100,000-plus square-foot warehouse in south Orange County is the ultimate destination for all surplus county equipment, from desks and chairs to laptops and hard drives to tractors and boats - not to mention tens of thousands of boxes of files from every department, piled on shelves reaching 22 feet high.

