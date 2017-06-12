Wrestlemania to be staged in London?

Organizers of the WWE's biggest annual event - which most recently took place in Orlando, Florida, in April - are currently considering locations for next year's extravaganza and a survey of fans who attended 'Wrestlemania 33' revealed a number of potential cities. According to The Independent, London is one place up for consideration, as well as Toronto in Canada and New York, Minneapolis, and Atlanta amongst others.

