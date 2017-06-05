Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, ...

Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upward in US

7 hrs ago

Fatal workplace shootings, like the one Monday in Orlando, Florida, are ticking upward in the United States, government statistics show. Revenge against an employer, romantic partner or co-workers often is the motive, experts say.

