Work on new Lake Nona mixed-use project with Orlando's first micro apartments
Tavistock Development Co. LLC unveiled plans for one of its newest innovative projects: An 11-story, mixed-use project featuring Orlando's first tiny apartments, known as micro units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Canuk
|1,550,934
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,200
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|zazz
|98,429
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|Wed
|LizW
|73,769
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Concerned_American
|6,019
|Trial Begins For Ex-Army Recruiter Accused Of M... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|Media dont tell t...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC