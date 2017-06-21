What's new in the coming school year? Recess and fewer required classes
Governor Rick Scott signs a controversial education bill at Morning Star Catholic School, a special needs school, in Orlando, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Governor Rick Scott signs a controversial education bill at Morning Star Catholic School, a special needs school, in Orlando, on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,547,975
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|40 min
|Murphey_Law
|513,190
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|The Inspirational Millionaire - An Orlando Risi...
|Thu
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
|Rising star in the Luxury - High End Market
|Thu
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Wed
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|King George
|98,415
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC