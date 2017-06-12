Washington Post's Orlando retrospective dwells on 'gun violence,' omits terrorism and ISIS
Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub attack were read aloud at various ceremonies Monday as people in Orlando and beyond remembered the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It seems like it would be difficult to write a 1,000-plus-word article on the deadliest shooting rampage in recent U.S. history and make no mention of the killer's motivations and allegiances.
