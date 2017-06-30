VIDEO "Orlando in Heaven" Tribute Honors Pulse Nightclub Victims

On the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, this June, Brian Tarquin & Company has released Orlando in Heaven [Cleopatra]. The charity album - with partial proceeds donated to Catholic Charities of Central Florida - features contributions from the late jazz legend Larry Coryell , as well as guitarists Mike Stern , Will Ray , Hal Lindes , Chris Poland , Denny Jiosa , and Tarquin himself.

