VIDEO "Orlando in Heaven" Tribute Honors Pulse Nightclub Victims
On the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, this June, Brian Tarquin & Company has released Orlando in Heaven [Cleopatra]. The charity album - with partial proceeds donated to Catholic Charities of Central Florida - features contributions from the late jazz legend Larry Coryell , as well as guitarists Mike Stern , Will Ray , Hal Lindes , Chris Poland , Denny Jiosa , and Tarquin himself.
