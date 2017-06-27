Two Dr. Phillips Center Applause Awar...

Two Dr. Phillips Center Applause Award Participants Win 2017 Jimmy Awards

23 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Tony Moreno and Sofia Deler, two Orange County high school students from the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts's Applause Awards program won awards for Best Actor and Best Actress on Monday evening at The Jimmy Awards in New York City. Moreno and Deler competed against 72 other students from across the country for the top prize in a ceremony at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre that was hosted by 2017 Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Ben Platt, of Dear Evan Hansen.

