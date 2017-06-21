TSA gives inside look at Orlando airport security technology
Under Orlando International Airport are rooms with many rows of industrial X-ray machines, swallowing luggage of many sizes and taking hundreds of multi-angle scans of each. The airport's bowels were put on display Thursday by TSA officials, who called it a rare look behind the scenes to showcase how their security system can give each passenger as many as 20 looks.
