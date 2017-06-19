TSA agent stole from passenger's belongings, according to police
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Transportation Security Administration agent has been arrested after he was accused of stealing money from a passenger at Orlando International Airport in Florida, Orlando police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Sunnier
|1,548,898
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|wen
|448
|Trial Begins For Ex-Army Recruiter Accused Of M... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|83plo1c73ltfk01
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,855
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|zazz
|98,420
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Fri
|zazz
|25,600
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Murphey_Law
|513,190
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC