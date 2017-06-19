TSA agent stole from passenger's belo...

TSA agent stole from passenger's belongings, according to police

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Transportation Security Administration agent has been arrested after he was accused of stealing money from a passenger at Orlando International Airport in Florida, Orlando police said.

