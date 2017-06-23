TSA agent caught stealing cash from l...

TSA agent caught stealing cash from luggage at Orlando International Airport, cops say

37 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A Transportation Security Administration employee was arrested Thursday after he was caught on video stealing cash from a bag going through screening at Orlando International Airport, Orlando police say. Alexander Shae Johnson, 22, who had been with TSA just a few months, was arrested on a charge of third-degree felony grand theft, records show.

