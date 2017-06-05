Trump slams London mayor over respons...

Trump slams London mayor over response to terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

He then saw a woman and man being stabbed while the attackers shouted: "This is for Allah", and recalled how he tried to distract the men. British police rushed to two incidents in central London after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports emerged of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Well Well 1,539,521
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 min Al Gorbal Warming 63,680
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 53 min Eagle 12 562
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 21 hr zazz 98,406
Buy Topsoil or Fill Dirt in Orlando / Central F... (May '07) Sat victor 7
Bruce Rynearson Sat Kirby 1
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) Jun 1 Murph 73,768
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,523 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC