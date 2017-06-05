Tillerson: Trump says look past turmoil and re-engage Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, receives a "hongi" a traditional maori welcome at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. . U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, left, at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|Paul
|589
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|1,540,521
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,708
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Jacob
|243
|Davie construction owner Jack Hardy dies in mot... (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|STEVE PHILLIPS
|50
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|zazz
|98,412
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Mon
|truffully thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC