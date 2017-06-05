The Latest: US-backed Syrian force attacks IS-held Raqqa
Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together. Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,540,195
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|52 min
|RiccardoFire
|569
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|obama muslim
|63,705
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,411
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|11 hr
|truffully thinking
|1
|Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting
|21 hr
|Truth
|1
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC