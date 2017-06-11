Teenage girl shot in southwest Orlando, cops say
Police responded to Willow Key Apartments, off Kirkman Road and north of Florida's Turnpike, at 12:35 a.m. They found the teen who was shot and she was transported to a local hospital, Orlando Lt. Brian Donohue said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,542,779
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 min
|TomInElPaso
|849
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|6 min
|Summer
|24
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|8 min
|zazz
|98,413
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|37 min
|fortmyersf
|513,175
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Fugsworth
|63,742
|Site of '06 murders sold again -- OrlandoSentin... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|True that
|36
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC