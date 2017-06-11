Teenage girl shot in southwest Orland...

Teenage girl shot in southwest Orlando, cops say

1 hr ago

Police responded to Willow Key Apartments, off Kirkman Road and north of Florida's Turnpike, at 12:35 a.m. They found the teen who was shot and she was transported to a local hospital, Orlando Lt. Brian Donohue said.

