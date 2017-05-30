Teacher allegedly sought sex with child, brought emergency contraceptive to meet up
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Lake County middle school teacher is accused of trying to solicit sex from a 12-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|flack
|1,538,031
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|48 min
|Julia
|63,661
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|7 hr
|Delco
|501
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|Anne
|98,404
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|19 hr
|Murph
|73,768
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|moarg
|205
|Sheriff Demings' assistant makes more than most... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Mskelly77
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC