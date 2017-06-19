Tank?
I'm a Sixer's fan living in Orlando going on 11 years now...judging by how bad the rebuild is going since the Howard trade, would it make sense for the Magic to go into a complete rebuild/tank mode right now...I would love to see the hometown team be competitive again. I know the Sixers have been a joke but there's hope now, the Magic seem far away from even that.
