Suspect arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at officers

A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after Orlando police say he pointed a rifle at two officers. Officers were responding to a robbery call around 10:30 p.m. at Palm Grove Gardens apartments, 3944 W.D. Judge Dr., when they spotted a car driving toward them.

