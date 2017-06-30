Straight Men React To Two Men Kissing...

Straight Men React To Two Men Kissing: Same-Sex PDA Heightens Physiological Stress Similar To Mag...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medical Daily

Many of us grew up seeing straight couples kiss on TV and in the movies. A peck on the lips between a man and a woman became the premise for stories where this kiss led to something desirable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,551,824
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 52 min LizW 513,203
Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to 10 hr Threat to USA fre... 1
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) 14 hr Lilly Moran 276
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,429
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) Jun 28 LizW 73,769
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Jun 28 Common Sense 63,861
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,151,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC