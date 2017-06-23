State history agency urged saving Orl...

State history agency urged saving Orlando's Grand Avenue School

1 hr ago

Orange County School Board Chairman Bill Sublette will issue a letter Monday in response to a group of preservationists concerned about the fate of the Grand Avenue School. Orange County School Board Chairman Bill Sublette will issue a letter Monday in response to a group of preservationists concerned about the fate of the Grand Avenue School.

