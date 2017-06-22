Singers showcase progress at UCF's Su...

Singers showcase progress at UCF's Summer Opera Institute

Joseph Calzada's voice hasn't sounded better than it did Sunday when he took the stage at the Rehearsal Hall at the University of Central Florida . The 17-year-old spent the past 10 days perfecting each note - including hitting the high E he coveted - at UCF's Summer Opera Institute.

