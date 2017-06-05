Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club

Many events are being held across central Florida to commemorate the one-year anniversary of ... . Runners Randa Black, left, and Elizabeth Anne-Noles cry after stopping in front of the Pulse nightclub during the CommUNITYRainbowRun 4.9K road race, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.