SeaWorld Orlando welcomes its first baby walrus
The newest momma in the park is a 14-year-old walrus named Kaboodle. She gave birth to her first calf in the wee hours of June 3. The pair are now bonding backstage, and they cannot yet be observed by SeaWorld Orlando visitors.
