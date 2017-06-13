SeaWorld Orlando welcomes its first b...

SeaWorld Orlando welcomes its first baby walrus

The newest momma in the park is a 14-year-old walrus named Kaboodle. She gave birth to her first calf in the wee hours of June 3. The pair are now bonding backstage, and they cannot yet be observed by SeaWorld Orlando visitors.

