Russia warns Norway that hosting US Marines will hurt ties
Russia has told Norway that the extension of a U.S. military deployment in the country will hit diplomatic ties. The Russian Embassy in Norway warned on its Facebook page Saturday that the move could "escalate tensions and lead to destabilization of the situation in the northern region."
