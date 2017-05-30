Run, Hide, Tell? London attack respon...

Run, Hide, Tell? London attack response likely saved lives

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

College student Vashu Tyagi was leaving his dorm and heading to a nearby bar to celebrate the end of classes Saturday night in London when he saw people running frantically down the street. As three men with large knives moved through the area, stabbing anyone in their path, police yelled at Tyagi and others to get back inside - an order he credits with saving his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min No Surprize 1,539,460
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Arnie for Prez 63,677
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 hr Grand Salami Spea... 555
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,406
Buy Topsoil or Fill Dirt in Orlando / Central F... (May '07) Sat victor 7
Bruce Rynearson Sat Kirby 1
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) Jun 1 Murph 73,768
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC