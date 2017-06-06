Reported Dead In Orlando Workplace Shooting
A disgruntled former employee shot and killed five people at an Orlando , Florida, business Monday morning before turning the gun on himself, police said. Another man died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|flack
|1,540,042
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|obama muslim
|63,705
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|Bible Believer
|565
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,411
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|6 hr
|truffully thinking
|1
|Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting
|16 hr
|Truth
|1
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC