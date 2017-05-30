Report: Disney has slight visitor declines at parksORLANDO, Fla. -...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney parks in North America had slight attendance declines last year due to increased ticket prices, while Harry Potter rides helped Universal show strong increases in visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Stray- Dog
|1,539,181
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|29 min
|Junior Scientist ...
|63,672
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|32 min
|Eagle 12
|578
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,406
|Buy Topsoil or Fill Dirt in Orlando / Central F... (May '07)
|Sat
|victor
|7
|Bruce Rynearson
|Sat
|Kirby
|1
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|Jun 1
|Murph
|73,768
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC