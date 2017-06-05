Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, solve Gulf crisis
Saudi Arabia and other Arab powers severed diplomatic ties Monday with Qatar and moved to isolate the energy-rich na... . In this photo provided by Doha News, shoppers stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Doha, Qatar on Monday, June 5, 2017 after Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar, through which the tiny Gulf nation imports most of its ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|1,540,443
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|26 min
|Huge Johnny
|585
|Davie construction owner Jack Hardy dies in mot... (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|STEVE PHILLIPS
|50
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,707
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,412
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|20 hr
|truffully thinking
|1
|Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting
|Mon
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC