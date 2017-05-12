Pulse tragedy gives new layers to Orl...

Pulse tragedy gives new layers to Orlando's arts scene

A year later, these are ways the Pulse nightclub massacre still reverberate across the Central Florida arts scene. Although a flurry of benefit concerts and other productions provided an immediate artistic reaction, the emotions and issues stirred by the tragedy have added a new, and poignant, layer to Orlando's creative culture.

