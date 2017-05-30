Police: Multiple deaths in shooting n...

Police: Multiple deaths in shooting near Orlando, Florida

Multiple deaths resulted from a shooting near Orlando, Florida, Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. The scene has been stabilized and the situation is contained, the sheriff's office said.

