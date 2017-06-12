Police: Man sought in connection with 2012 fatal shooting in downtown Orlando parking garage
A 31-year-old is being sought in connection with the 2012 fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in a downtown parking garage, the Orlando Police Department said Wednesday. Roman Batista, of Kissimmee, is wanted on two counts of solicitation/conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with witnesses, Orlando police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|4 min
|yuck fou
|104
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|Teaman
|1,544,766
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|932
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|6 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|56
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|19 hr
|Rossum
|29
|Marla Weech being laid off at WKMG-Channel 6 (Jun '08)
|23 hr
|Cadmodel78
|289
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|WACKO
|63,768
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC