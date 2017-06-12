Police: Man sought in connection with...

Police: Man sought in connection with 2012 fatal shooting in downtown Orlando parking garage

A 31-year-old is being sought in connection with the 2012 fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in a downtown parking garage, the Orlando Police Department said Wednesday. Roman Batista, of Kissimmee, is wanted on two counts of solicitation/conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with witnesses, Orlando police Sgt.

