Police arrest two additional men in fatal I-Drive club shooting

Two more men have been arrested in a fatal shooting at an International Drive nightclub, bringing the total number of arrests to four. Orlando police announced Thursday that Julian McMillon and Asante Jones, both 18, were arrested in connection to the March 21 shooting that left 17-year-old Terron McCarty dead outside LUX Ultra Lounge.

