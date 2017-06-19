Petition circulates to move Orlando n...

Petition circulates to move Orlando neighborhood's power lines underground

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min No Surprize 1,549,280
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 3 hr zazz 98,421
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
Private Jet Charters - Private Yacht Charters -... 22 hr Inspirationalmill... 1
Luxury Lifestyle of The Rich & Famous 22 hr Inspirationalmill... 1
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Sat wen 448
News Trial Begins For Ex-Army Recruiter Accused Of M... (Aug '11) Sat 83plo1c73ltfk01 14
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,876 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC