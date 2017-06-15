Pedestrian hit and killed in west Orlando, troopers say
A 29-year-old Winter Park man was hit and killed while crossing a road in west Orlando on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was crossing at the intersection of Old Winter Garden Road and Mercy Drive in the marked crosswalk, FHP spokeswoman Sgt.
