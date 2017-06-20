Orlando woman hit and killed while walking on SR 50, troopers say
A 52-year-old Orlando woman was hit by a car and killed while walking along State Road 50, troopers said. Christine Conner was in an eastbound lane of the road in east Orange County Saturday night when she was hit, a trooper's crash report states.
