Orlando store manager fires gun as cellphone burglar flees, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery of a cellphone store in west Orlando who fled with something he did not expect. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday at a business on 2712 N. Pine Hills Road, sheriff's office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|susanm
|1,544,890
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Exlenudt
|935
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Well Well
|63,769
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|10 hr
|Moral Truth
|55
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|12 hr
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|105
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|Wed
|Rossum
|29
|Marla Weech being laid off at WKMG-Channel 6 (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Cadmodel78
|289
