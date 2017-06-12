Orlando store manager fires gun as ce...

Orlando store manager fires gun as cellphone burglar flees, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery of a cellphone store in west Orlando who fled with something he did not expect. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday at a business on 2712 N. Pine Hills Road, sheriff's office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.

