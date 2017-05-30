Orlando shooting: Shocking new bodycam footage shows moment police confront shooter in club
New bodycam footage from the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, has been released, showing the moment police confronted the shooter. The graphic footage shows police entering the club as patrons run outside away from the automatic gunfire, which can be heard in the background of the video.
