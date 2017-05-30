Orlando shooting: 5 people dead after...

Orlando shooting: 5 people dead after ex-employee opens fire, police say

3 hrs ago

A gunman killed five of his former coworkers then killed himself during a mass shooting at an Orange County business Monday morning, according to sheriff's officials. Seven people who work at Fiamma, the RV accessory business where the shooting took place, survived the incident without any injuries.

