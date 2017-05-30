Orlando shooting: 5 people dead after ex-employee opens fire, police say
A gunman killed five of his former coworkers then killed himself during a mass shooting at an Orange County business Monday morning, according to sheriff's officials. Seven people who work at Fiamma, the RV accessory business where the shooting took place, survived the incident without any injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Henry
|1,539,768
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Arnie for Prez
|63,703
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Wally
|564
|Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting
|2 hr
|Truth
|1
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|another shooting
|5 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,406
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC