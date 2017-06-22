Orlando restaurant on 'Good Food' lis...

Orlando restaurant on 'Good Food' list recognizing support of sustainable purveyors

K Restaurant of Orlando's College Park was one of 100 restaurants in the country on the Good Food 100 Restaurants list by Good Food Media Network. The Good List quoted K Restaurant's chef and owner Kevin Fonzo as saying: "I believe as part of the guests 'bill of rights' they deserve to know where their food comes from, how it is cooked, by whom it is cooked.

