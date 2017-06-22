Orlando restaurant on 'Good Food' list recognizing support of sustainable purveyors
K Restaurant of Orlando's College Park was one of 100 restaurants in the country on the Good Food 100 Restaurants list by Good Food Media Network. The Good List quoted K Restaurant's chef and owner Kevin Fonzo as saying: "I believe as part of the guests 'bill of rights' they deserve to know where their food comes from, how it is cooked, by whom it is cooked.
Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
