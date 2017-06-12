Orlando researcher seeks clues to dangerous fatty liver disease

In his lab in Lake Nona, Dr. Peter Crawford has been studying nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition that's closely linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes . is using cutting edge metabolic and genetic tools to try to figure out how and why nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or "fatty liver," progresses into a more severe form, "It's a real scare, and it's directly linked to the obesity epidemic," said Crawford, a physician and research scientist at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.