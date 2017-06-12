Orlando Reflects One Year After Pulse Shooting
Hundreds of people in Orlando, Florida, are remembering the victims who were killed a year ago at Pulse nightclub, honoring them with songs, prayers and flowers while celebrating their lives. The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats.
