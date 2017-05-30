Orlando pubcasters remember tragedy that redefined their city
A year after the nation's deadliest mass shooting, Orlando public radio station WMFE has crafted an ambitious tribute to the 49 killed and 53 wounded at the Pulse nightclub - the six-part Spanish-language podcast Orlando , Un A A o Despu A© s . The tragedy in the predawn hours of June 12, 2016, was a savage amalgam of terrorist attack and hate crime.
