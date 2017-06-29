Orlando Police in standoff with man in Pine Hills home
Orlando police reported Thursday morning they were at a Pine Hills home with a man who was refusing to surrender. The department's Mobile Command Center was several blocks southwest, near the intersection of Indialantic Drive and Kingsland Drive, which was also where public information officers were setting a staging area to communicate with the media.
