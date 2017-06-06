Orlando police honor officers, member...

Orlando police honor officers, members of the public at quarterly awards ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Orlando Homicide Report

Olivia Ospina, 8, reacts after her father, Orlando Police Det. Rafael Ospina, receives an award for valor during an awards ceremony on June 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Homicide Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Badjudgment 1,541,198
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min tina anne 63,717
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 11 min Eagle 12 - 665
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 53 min Murphey_Law 513,172
News Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09) Tue Jacob 243
News Davie construction owner Jack Hardy dies in mot... (Oct '08) Tue STEVE PHILLIPS 50
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,412
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC