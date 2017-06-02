Orlando once again left off terror fu...

Orlando once again left off terror funding list for 2017

45 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Nearly a year after the Pulse nightclub shootings, Orlando is once again being left off the list of U.S. cities receiving anti-terrorism funding from the federal government. Despite an estimated $580 million in grants awarded to U.S. cities this year, the Orlando area was ranked 38th in the nation based on a 2016 formula used to rate the risk of terrorism in urban areas, according to U.S Rep. Stephanie Murphy's office.

