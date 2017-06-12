Orlando man killed at his own birthda...

Orlando man killed at his own birthday party

20 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Lt. Ryan Olsson of the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called early Sunday to a home in Orlando where a birthday party was being held for 39-year-old Alexis Osmick. According to Olsson, "a disturbance occurred" and shots were fired.

